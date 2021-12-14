BTS is also responsible for the most shared post on the social network in the last 12 months, according to Twitter. BTS is also responsible for the most shared post on the social network in the last 12 months, according to Twitter.

Image: Shutterstock



Few personalities are as influential on Twitter as BTS. The South Korean boy band is behind one of the most "liked" tweets of the year 2021 on the social network. A feat that attests to the immense popularity of the group on the internet, despite the language barrier.



All it took was a selfie of Jungkook for the members of BTS to confirm their status as Twitter kings. Accompanied by a simple emoji, the post has amassed 3.2 million likes since the K-pop group published it on January 25. It also became the second most popular tweet of the year, behind a message from Joe Biden following his inauguration as president of the United States.





"Without social media, we wouldn't have been so successful"

Promoting the Korean language