Marshmello, David Guetta: Who's the most popular DJ of the moment?

David Guetta and Marshmello are among the most popular DJs in 2021, according to data from Viberate.

Image: Chris Delmas / ANDER GILLENEA / AFP



While the pandemic may have put the decks on pause for many DJs, stars of the scene like David Guetta, Marshmello or Skrillex continue to enjoy great popularity. The Viberate platform has drawn up a ranking of the most popular DJs this year.



The ranking was released after the trade magazine DJ Mag announced the winners of its annual Top 100 DJ poll. The French DJ David Guetta topped the list for the second time in his career, ahead of Dutch DJs Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren.





The power of collaborations and memes

