Zohran Mamdani: A unique win and a unique campaign

Zohran Mamdani made history as he was elected as the first Muslim, first Indian-origin, first South Asian and the youngest mayor on New York City on Tuesday. The 34-year-old defeated Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and former governor Andrew Cuomo—his win is being considered as a powerful statement about the changing face of American politics.

Born in 1991, in Kampala, Uganda, to Mahmood Mamdani, a scholar of postcolonial theory, and Mira Nair, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Monsoon Wedding and The Namesake, he moved to New York City at the age of seven. He attended the Bronx High School of Science, before attending college at Bowdoin where he tried his hand in rapping and music with the stage name “Young Cardamom”. Before stepping into politics, Mamdani worked as a housing counsellor, where he helped low-income families navigate the threat of eviction. His political journey began in 2020, when he won a seat in the New York State Assembly, representing the diverse neighbourhoods of Astoria and Ditmars-Steinway in Queens.

A Historical Campaign

Mamdani’s campaign, which began soon after he announced his candidacy in October 2024, made too many headlines. It was a grassroots campaign with over 1 lakh volunteers, was backed by progressive leaders like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, focussed on renters, young voters, and first-time voters in Queens, Brooklyn, and Upper Manhattan, was funded by small-dollar donations and driven by a clear anti-establishment message. He promised free buses, rent freezes, universal childcare, and city-run grocery stores—all funded by a modest tax hike on millionaires and corporations.

In keeping with his mother’s connections to the Indian film industry, Mamdani’s campaign was replete with references to Bollywood—his videos featured iconic dialogues like Deewar’s “Aaj mere paas buildingein hain…” to the 1974 film title Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and “Aapka Time Aagaya”, cheekily rephrased from the Gully Boy anthem ‘Apna Time Aayega’. In one viral clip, Mamdani explained ranked-choice voting using five mango lassi cups, each representing a voter’s ranking. His videos were widely shared and added a fun element to usual staid campaign speeches.

Even after the win, in his speech, Mamdani quoted Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, and walked off the stage to the wildly popular Bollywood tune “Dhoom Machale” playing in the background.

