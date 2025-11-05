Two decades of growth: How Bihar’s economy transformed since 2005

Since November 2005, Nitish Kumar has been the defining figure in Bihar’s governance, interrupted only briefly by Jitan Ram Manjhi’s tenure in 2014-15. Over the years, Kumar has alternated alliances between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while staying as chief minister.

Kumar came to power when the state was facing significant economic challenges. The bifurcation of Jharkhand in 2000 stripped Bihar of its mineral reserves and most of its industrial base, leaving it dependent on agriculture and assistance from the central government. Successive governments in Patna have consistently pressed for “special category status”. This classification would grant preferential funding and tax incentives to economically disadvantaged states. The Union government, however, has resisted these appeals, offering welfare packages and centrally sponsored schemes instead.

As Bihar heads to polls this week, nearly 20 years of Kumar’s leadership are under review. Data from the Economic Census 2005 and the Bihar Economic Survey 2024-25 show how the state’s economy, employment and infrastructure have changed the last two decades.

Economic Output and Growth

According to the Bihar Economic Survey 2024-25, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices stood at Rs854,429 crore in 2023-24, while at constant (2011-12) prices, it was Rs464,540 crore. The report notes that Bihar’s GSDP grew by 14.5 percent at current prices and 9.2 percent at constant prices in 2023-24. Between 2011-12 and 2023-24, the state recorded an average annual growth rate of 10.9 percent (current) and 5.4 percent (constant).

Two decades earlier, the Economic Census Report 2005 recorded 12.25 lakh establishments across the state, marking a 17.31 percent increase from 1998. Of these, 8.35 lakh were in rural areas and 3.89 lakh in urban centres. The report noted that non-agricultural establishments constituted 97.15 percent of the total, reflecting early diversification of Bihar’s economic activity beyond agriculture.

Read More