As Bihar prepares for its high-stakes assembly elections this week, the state’s economic data reveals a persisting jobs crisis coupled with extreme regional inequality; a structural fault line defining the political contest in the state.

While the capital city Patna remains an isolated high-income hub, the shift of workforce back to agriculture across the rest of the state suggests that employment is distress driven and growth is not inclusive.

There is a significant occupational shift in Bihar’s workforce. Between 2017-18 and 2023-24, the state witnessed a workforce shift from non-farm jobs. The share of persons working in the crucial services sector plummeted from 30.4 percent to 23.1 percent, while manufacturing also dipped. This massive dip has been absorbed almost entirely by the agriculture sector, whose share of the working population increased from 44.3 percent to a staggering 53.2 percent in the same period; a possible sign of underemployment and livelihood distress.

Despite a rise in the agricultural workforce, the sector’s contribution to the state’s economic output remained low in FY24, generating just about a fifth of the total; a ratio unchanged since FY20. Manufacturing and construction contributed a similar 20 percent. Meanwhile, the services sector, despite a significant drop in its workforce, generated the remaining 60 percent of the state’s economic output.

In fact, the manufacturing sector presents a structural paradox; the number of registered factories fell from 3,461 in FY18 to 3,307 in FY23, but the total number of persons engaged rose by nearly 14,000, climbing from 1.21 lakh to 1.35 lakh in the same period, shows data from the Annual Survey of Industries.

