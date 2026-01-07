How attention economy is re-shaping marketing

Psychologist and economist Herbert A. Simon wrote about the concept of the attention economy in 1971. He noted the link between information overload and attention scarcity and wrote that “a wealth of information creates a poverty of attention.”

Attention Economy is fast catching up in Board room discussions as the marketing landscape has shifted from competing for market share to competing for mindshare now to competing for attention share. Digital adoption, proliferating content formats, and an “always-on” consumer have collectively created what scholars and practitioners alike refer to as the attention economy It is akin to a platform in which human attention becomes the most scarce and valuable resource. As McKinsey’s recent analysis highlights, “the real challenge today is not reach, but relevance at the moment of attention; not frequency, but focused engagement; not content volume, but cognitive resonance”.

The Dynamics of Attention

Every day the minute you wake up or at night when you move towards sleeping, allocating your attention to different products/ brands requires a series of serious decisions. It is germane and pertinent as to whether you want to do binge TV Screen watching or call a friend or scroll though website.

Attention is getting scarce in a market where customer attention is fragmented, and distribution of information is literally free. Data from eMarketer underlines this shift -- consumers have become “always online”, switching swiftly across devices, often consuming multiple content streams simultaneously. In such a dynamically changing business world, attention is becoming a scarce resource

Cognitive load is rising because millions of consumers swiping, companies vigorously sending push notifications and receiving reels and reels of videos. Attention must be carefully earned in an over communicated society and simply should not only be captured. McKinsey introduces a useful distinction; marketers must compete in two simultaneous battles — the battle for availability and the battle for intensity (evoking sufficient cognitive and emotional engagement to matter).

