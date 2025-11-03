India-US Trade Plummets: Exports Hit 10-Month Low; Gems & Jewellery Bears Brunt

India’s trade with its largest partner, the United States, has faced a sharp contraction, with exports plunging to a 10-month low of $5.47 billion in September. This analysis reveals a trade reversal, primarily caused by escalating trade tensions and steep tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in August.

This data assumes significance as India and the United States reportedly approach the final stages of negotiating a bilateral trade agreement.

Total Indian exports to the US fell from a recent peak of $10.2 billion in March to less than $5.5 billion in September, a drop of nearly 46 percent over six months. This slump represents the lowest export figure since November 2024 when the value of India’s exports to the US were $5.7 billion.

India’s imports from the US, however, have increased 11 percent in September compared to the same period last year.

The analysis further reveals that the decline in exports is mainly from India’s labour-intensive industries such as gems and jewellery, textiles and agricultural products.

