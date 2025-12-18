Explained: What the Shanti Bill means for India’s nuclear sector

The Lok Sabha on December 17 passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (Shanti) Bill, 2025, which seeks to rewrite India’s civil nuclear framework. If enacted, the legislation will repeal the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, replacing them with a single, consolidated statute governing nuclear power generation, safety regulation, liability and compensation, as well as non-power applications of nuclear and ionising radiation.

The government has pitched the Bill as essential to scaling up nuclear power as part of India’s long-term clean energy strategy. While the Bill was cleared in the Lower House of Parliament, opposition parties raised concerns around safety, accountability and the implications of opening the sector to private companies.

What is the Shanti Bill?

The Shanti Bill proposes a unified law governing the production, use, regulation and expansion of nuclear energy and ionising radiation in India. Its scope goes beyond electricity generation to include non-power applications of nuclear technology in areas such as health care, agriculture, industry and scientific research.

Currently, nuclear activity such as licensing, safety regulation and liability are governed by separate laws. The Bill seeks to replace this structure with a single statutory framework covering licensing, safety authorisation, regulation, liability, compensation and oversight.

Why it matters

The Bill is closely linked to the government’s ambition to scale India’s nuclear power capacity sharply over the next two decades, including through the development of Small Modular Reactors and indigenous reactor designs. The government has said greater private participation is essential to mobilise capital, technology and execution capacity at the scale required.

Read More