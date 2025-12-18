Viram Datta, Sanjeev Datta Personality Class – Taking a Proven Legacy Forward

Viram Datta is carrying forward the powerful legacy of Sanjeev Datta Personality Classes with a fresh, globally relevant perspective. With centres operating in Toronto and Gurugram, and armed with an MSc in Applied Positive Psychology & Coaching Psychology from the UK, he is shaping a new generation of confident, high-performing individuals. His leadership drives the global impact of their trademarked Theatrical Action Method (TAM), empowering coaches worldwide to transform teens, youth, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Through strategic expansion and innovative methodologies, Viram is modernising personality skills education and strengthening its relevance in a rapidly evolving world. His visionary approach continues to inspire, influence, and elevate human potential globally.

Ajit Singh, Founder & Managing Director, Hatfield Investigation & Consulting

Ajit Singh, Founder and Managing Director of Hatfield Investigation & Consulting, is a "Certified International Investigator" and currently serves as the "General Secretary" of APDI. With over 30 years of investigative excellence, he has built Hatfield into one of India’s most reliable and respected names in due diligence, corporate intelligence, and risk mitigation. Under his leadership, the firm leverages a strong global network to deliver precision-driven, discreet, and actionable insights to clients across borders. By elevating investigative standards and strengthening corporate governance, Ajit has positioned Hatfield as a trusted force contributing to a safer, more resilient, and competitive international business environment.

Anish Aryan Arora, Founder, LaFetch

Anish Aryan Arora, Founder of LaFetch, is bringing structure, credibility, and global-grade curation to India’s rapidly growing fashion ecosystem. LaFetch serves as a premium marketplace for homegrown labels, eliminating choice clutter through a strict system of authentication, validation, and verification for every brand onboard. Beyond discovery, Anish champions the growth of emerging designers by offering legal onboarding, advisory, and structured brand support. Driven by his belief that “India doesn’t lack great brands - only visibility,” he has positioned LaFetch at the intersection of consumer discovery and brand scalability. With LaFetch Quick enabling 60-minute delivery across Delhi NCR, he is redefining convenience, trust, and innovation in India’s digital fashion landscape.

Creators Marketing Solutions Private Limited (CMSPL)

Angat Walia, Founder of CMSPL- Creators Marketing Solutions Private Limited (CMSPL) is emerging as a powerhouse in event management and brand experience, operating from its headquarters in Chandigarh with expanding global footprints in Thailand, Croatia, Japan and soon Dubai. Specialising in mega-scale productions, corporate events, sports properties aligned with IPL and NBA standards, exhibitions, and premium weddings, CMSPL delivers end-to-end solutions rooted in innovation and flawless execution. With a reputation for bold creative concepts and industry-leading fabrication capabilities, the company transforms ideas into immersive experiences that resonate with both brands and audiences. CMSPL continues to raise the bar for event excellence, establishing itself as one of the most versatile and trusted names in the global experiential landscape.

Mrs. Mandavi Mishra, Director, Red Monk Wellness

Mrs. Mandavi Mishra, Director of Red Monk Wellness, is redefining holistic health and aesthetic care through a science-driven, patient-centric approach. Leading the brand’s expansive growth across Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, she has positioned Red Monk as a pioneer in bespoke intravenous (IV) wellness and cosmetic therapies. Under her leadership, each treatment is meticulously customised according to individual medical profiles and administered under expert clinical supervision, ensuring unmatched safety and transformative results. By bringing advanced wellness solutions directly to clients’ homes, Mrs. Mishra is setting new benchmarks in convenience, innovation, and modern wellbeing. Her vision continues to inspire a new era of accessible, personalized, and result-oriented wellness care.

