Google’s Year in Search 2025 reveals a fascinating shift in India’s digital interests. This year marked a breakthrough for sports figures, with all top 10 spots occupied by cricketers - a reconfirmation of how deeply the sport resonates with Indians.

From youngsters breaking records to women cricketers claiming their space among the most searched, the data captures India’s excitement about fresh talent and historic achievements.

In this post, we’ll walk you through the list of the top 10 most searched people in India in 2025.

List of the top 10 most searched people in India in 2025

Rank Name Profession 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Indian cricketer 2 Priyansh Arya Indian cricketer 3 Abhishek Sharma Indian cricketer 4 Shaik Rasheed Indian cricketer 5 Jemimah Rodrigues Indian women cricketer 6 Ayush Mhatre Indian cricketer 7 Smriti Mandhana Indian women cricketer 8 Karun Nair Indian cricketer 9 Urvil Patel Indian cricketer 10 Vignesh Puthur Indian cricketer

Know more about the top 10 most searched people in India today

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Age: 14

State: Bihar

The

14-year-old cricketer’s meteoric rise

and record-breaking performances in domestic and franchise cricket generated massive public interest, even surpassing established personalities like Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan.

The teenage sensation set a world record as the youngest player to score a century in men’s T20 cricket, scoring 101 runs off 38 balls in an IPL 2025 match.

