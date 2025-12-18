Google’s Year in Search 2025 reveals a fascinating shift in India’s digital interests. This year marked a breakthrough for sports figures, with all top 10 spots occupied by cricketers - a reconfirmation of how deeply the sport resonates with Indians.
From youngsters breaking records to women cricketers claiming their space among the most searched, the data captures India’s excitement about fresh talent and historic achievements.
In this post, we’ll walk you through the list of the top 10 most searched people in India in 2025.
List of the top 10 most searched people in India in 2025
|Rank
|Name
|Profession
|1
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|Indian cricketer
|2
|Priyansh Arya
|Indian cricketer
|3
|Abhishek Sharma
|Indian cricketer
|4
|Shaik Rasheed
|Indian cricketer
|5
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|Indian women cricketer
|6
|Ayush Mhatre
|Indian cricketer
|7
|Smriti Mandhana
|Indian women cricketer
|8
|Karun Nair
|Indian cricketer
|9
|Urvil Patel
|Indian cricketer
|10
|Vignesh Puthur
|Indian cricketer
Know more about the top 10 most searched people in India today
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
- Age: 14
- State: Bihar
The teenage sensation set a world record as the youngest player to score a century in men’s T20 cricket, scoring 101 runs off 38 balls in an IPL 2025 match.
Being signed for ₹1.1 crore in the IPL auction and his explosive performances that followed for the Rajasthan Royals brought him into the mainstream spotlight.
Priyansh Arya
- Age: 24
- State: Haryana
Arya scored a 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, the second-fastest by an Indian in IPL history. His journey from going unsold in the 2024 auction to being bought for ₹3.8 crore in the 2025 mega-auction was a compelling story of perseverance.
He is known for his aggressive approach and clean hitting, especially his ability to hit massive sixes, which created viral moments and excitement among fans.
Abhishek Sharma
- Age: 25
- State: Punjab
Sharma’s role as a reliable and high-impact opener for Sunrisers Hyderabad created a strong fan base for himself. His ability to clear boundaries consistently earned him recognition as one of modern cricket’s most destructive openers.
Shaik Rasheed
- Age: 21
- State: Andhra Pradesh
Rasheed landed on the list of the top 10 most searched people after he gained national attention following his long-awaited IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings and his inspiring journey from overcoming financial hardship to the professional stage.
Jemimah Rodrigues
- Age: 25
- State: Maharashtra
Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 127 runs off 134 balls against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final, the highest individual score for India in an ODI run-chase, to power India to a record 339-run chase.
Ayush Mhatre
- Age: 18
- State: Maharashtra
Mhatre broke Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record to become the youngest player to score 150 or more runs in a men’s senior List A match, achieving an unbeaten 181 against Nagaland.
Consistently breaking records previously held by Indian legends like Rohit Sharma generated massive media attention and public interest, thereby positioning him as one of the top 10 most searched people in India.
Smriti Mandhana
- Age: 29
- State: Maharashtra
Smriti Mandhana was also awarded the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year in 2021, her second time receiving the honor.
Karun Nair
- Age: 34
- State: Rajasthan
He was widely considered a talented player who was unfairly dropped from the national team after his iconic triple century in 2016. His inspiring comeback story of perseverance and redemption captured the nation’s heart.
Urvil Patel
- Age: 27
- State: Gujarat
He made a stunning IPL debut for CSK in 2025, scoring 31 off 11 balls with a record-high strike rate for a debutant, showcasing his fearless batting.
Vignesh Puthur
- Age: 24
- State: Kerala
He became a symbol of Mumbai Indians’ renowned scouting network, plucked from local leagues (Kerala Cricket League) and fast-tracked to the IPL without playing senior domestic cricket
First Published: Dec 18, 2025, 12:11
