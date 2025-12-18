Advertisement

Google’s Year in Search 2025 reveals a fascinating shift in India’s digital interests. This year marked a breakthrough for sports figures, with all top 10 spots occupied by cricketers - a reconfirmation of how deeply the sport resonates with Indians.

From youngsters breaking records to women cricketers claiming their space among the most searched, the data captures India’s excitement about fresh talent and historic achievements. 

In this post, we’ll walk you through the list of the top 10 most searched people in India in 2025.

List of the top 10 most searched people in India in 2025

RankNameProfession
1Vaibhav SuryavanshiIndian cricketer
2Priyansh AryaIndian cricketer
3Abhishek SharmaIndian cricketer
4Shaik RasheedIndian cricketer
5Jemimah RodriguesIndian women cricketer
6Ayush MhatreIndian cricketer
7Smriti MandhanaIndian women cricketer
8Karun NairIndian cricketer
9Urvil PatelIndian cricketer
10Vignesh PuthurIndian cricketer

Know more about the top 10 most searched people in India today

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

  • Age: 14
  • State: Bihar
The 14-year-old cricketer’s meteoric rise and record-breaking performances in domestic and franchise cricket generated massive public interest, even surpassing established personalities like Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan.

The teenage sensation set a world record as the youngest player to score a century in men’s T20 cricket, scoring 101 runs off 38 balls in an IPL 2025 match.

Being signed for ₹1.1 crore in the IPL auction and his explosive performances that followed for the Rajasthan Royals brought him into the mainstream spotlight.

Priyansh Arya

  • Age: 24
  • State: Haryana
Delhi’s explosive left-handed opener rose to fame through his remarkable Delhi Premier League performances. 

Arya scored a 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, the second-fastest by an Indian in IPL history. His journey from going unsold in the 2024 auction to being bought for ₹3.8 crore in the 2025 mega-auction was a compelling story of perseverance.

He is known for his aggressive approach and clean hitting, especially his ability to hit massive sixes, which created viral moments and excitement among fans.

Abhishek Sharma

  • Age: 25
  • State: Punjab
The Amritsar-born left-hander had a breakthrough year, becoming the top-ranked T20I batsman in 2025 globally. His on-field altercations with Pakistan bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup went viral and made him a major talking point across both nations.

Sharma’s role as a reliable and high-impact opener for Sunrisers Hyderabad created a strong fan base for himself. His ability to clear boundaries consistently earned him recognition as one of modern cricket’s most destructive openers.

Shaik Rasheed

  • Age: 21
  • State: Andhra Pradesh
Rasheed’s journey from a humble background in Guntur, with his father sacrificing his job twice to support his training, resonated deeply with the public and aspiring cricketers.

Rasheed landed on the list of the top 10 most searched people after he gained national attention following his long-awaited IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings and his inspiring journey from overcoming financial hardship to the professional stage.

Jemimah Rodrigues

  • Age: 25
  • State: Maharashtra
The 25-year-old middle-order batter became a national hero after her match-winning century in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final.

Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 127 runs off 134 balls against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final, the highest individual score for India in an ODI run-chase, to power India to a record 339-run chase.

Ayush Mhatre

  • Age: 18
  • State: Maharashtra
The 18-year-old Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre’s sensational performances in domestic cricket and a standout debut season in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings propelled him to national prominence.

Mhatre broke Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record to become the youngest player to score 150 or more runs in a men’s senior List A match, achieving an unbeaten 181 against Nagaland.

Consistently breaking records previously held by Indian legends like Rohit Sharma generated massive media attention and public interest, thereby positioning him as one of the top 10 most searched people in India.

Smriti Mandhana

  • Age: 29
  • State: Maharashtra
Rising superstar Smriti solidified her status as one of India’s most beloved sports figures through her leadership in the Women’s Premier League, dominant batting performances, and role in India’s historic World Cup victory. She captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first-ever WPL title in 2024.

Smriti Mandhana was also awarded the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year in 2021, her second time receiving the honor.

Karun Nair

  • Age: 34
  • State: Rajasthan
Karun Nair scored back-to-back centuries in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 for Karnataka against Goa and Kerala. He also scored multiple consecutive centuries and set a world record for consecutive runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 for Vidarbha. 

He was widely considered a talented player who was unfairly dropped from the national team after his iconic triple century in 2016. His inspiring comeback story of perseverance and redemption captured the nation’s heart.

Urvil Patel

  • Age: 27
  • State: Gujarat
Patel’s finishing capabilities and 360-degree hitting style led to inevitable comparisons with legends like MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers, fueling widespread interest and social media debate - hence he quickly became one of the top 10 most searched people in India.

He made a stunning IPL debut for CSK in 2025, scoring 31 off 11 balls with a record-high strike rate for a debutant, showcasing his fearless batting.

Vignesh Puthur

  • Age: 24
  • State: Kerala
Vignesh Puthur from Kerala became a viral sensation after a stellar debut season in the IPL, capturing hearts with his unique bowling action (left-arm wrist spin) and inspiring background. His primary skill is his ability to generate turns and keep a cool head under pressure.

He became a symbol of Mumbai Indians’ renowned scouting network, plucked from local leagues (Kerala Cricket League) and fast-tracked to the IPL without playing senior domestic cricket

Frequently asked questions

  • Who is the most searched person globally in 2025?
D4vd, the American singer-songwriter, is the top trending personality.
  • Who is the most trending female athlete in the world today?
Sophie Cunningham is leading the list globally as of 2025.
  • What are the most searched sports events in India?
The IPL, the Asia Cup, and the ICC Champions Trophy are the top 3 most searched sports events in India as of today.

First Published: Dec 18, 2025, 12:11

