As election dates near in Bihar, data shows that the state lags the rest of the country in engaging its labour forces in formal and stable employment, as well as providing its children and adolescents with the education and skills required to secure well-paying jobs.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023–24 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, India’s labour force participation rate (LFPR) for people aged 15 years and above rose to 64.3 percent in 2023-24 from 60.8 percent in 2022-23, while the unemployment rate fell from 4.1 percent to 3.2 percent. The national worker-population ratio (WPR) also improved marginally to 58.2 percent in 2023-24, compared with 57.9 percent in the previous year.

In Bihar, however, participation remains far lower than the national average. The Bihar Economic Survey 2024-25 reports that the state’s LFPR in 2023-24 was 55 percent, compared to 64.3 percent nationally. Among men, LFPR was 79.2 percent in rural Bihar and 71.9 percent in urban areas, while among women it stood at 33.5 percent in rural areas and 18 percent in urban areas. While this marks an improvement from 2022-23, when female participation was 24.8 percent, women’s economic engagement remains among the lowest in the country.

More people now self-employed than before

The survey also shows the depth of informal employment. More than eight in 10 workers (83.7 percent) in Bihar are self-employed, with a majority “engaged in agriculture and allied sectors”; 10.8 percent are casual labourers, and only 5.5 percent hold regular wage or salaried jobs. In 2017-18, according to the Economic Survey 2020, the share of self-employed workers was significantly lower at 55.9 percent, while the number of casual labourers was notably higher (32.1 percent) along with salaried employees (12 percent).

Where different sectors are concerned, the composition of employment shows little structural change. In 2017-18, 55.6 percent was engaged in agriculture, 28.9 percent in services, 10.5 percent in construction, and 5 percent in manufacturing. In 2023-24, agriculture still accounted for 54.2 percent, services rose only slightly to 30.2 percent, construction stood at 10.4 percent, and manufacturing at 5.2 percent. This is what is called the state’s “employment paradox”, where there is low open unemployment but also limited access to stable employment.

