Government’s Bharat Taxi initiative: All you need to know

The government of India is set to launch its first cooperative cab service, Bharat Taxi, in December. The initiative is being developed in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), which will provide strategic advisory and technical support in areas such as platform integration, cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory compliance and governance.

The service will be operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, a driver-owned cooperative supported by leading national cooperatives, including Amul, IFFCO, NABARD, NCDC and others. The pilot phase will begin in Delhi with 650 vehicles. There are plans to expand to other cities in the following months.

Bharat Taxi is part of the government’s broader ‘Sahakar se Samriddhi’ mission, which aims to empower workers and promote inclusive growth through cooperative models. By eliminating commission-based structures and ensuring drivers are stakeholders in the system, the initiative seeks to create a fair, transparent and sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Key Features of Bharat Taxi

Drivers as stakeholders: Bharat Taxi introduces a transparent, cooperative alternative to traditional ride-hailing platforms by placing ownership directly in the hands of drivers. Unlike private aggregators where drivers function merely as service providers, with this model, the drivers, called ‘saarthis’ will join with a pre-decided fee and become members and shareholders of the cooperative, giving them a stake and a voice in the system.

Transparency for passengers: The model also ensures a more equitable ecosystem for the users. Bharat Taxi promises relief from common issues such as unpredictable surge pricing, lack of transparency and inconsistent service quality. As a centrally managed and regulated service, it aims to deliver fair pricing and reliable experiences.

Digital Integration: The platform is digitally integrated with key government services such as DigiLocker, UMANG and API Setu, ensuring secure identity verification and seamless access to services.

