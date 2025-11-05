Evs-the-biggest-growth-driver-in-the-near-term-incoming-hyundai-india-ceo

Electric vehicles (EVs), not hybrids, will be Hyundai Motor India’s most powerful growth driver in the near term, according to incoming chief executive Tarun Garg.

The carmaker, which listed last year in the country’s largest IPO, has announced a Rs45,000 crore capex plan as it prepares for a product cycle that spans EVs, hybrids, off-roaders and MPVs through 2030.

Garg—set to become the first Indian to run the Korean giant’s India operation—inherits both the public market’s demands for margin discipline and a strategic mandate to increase market share to 15 percent by the end of the decade. He spoke to Forbes India on the sidelines of the launch of the new Venue. Edited excerpts:

Q. You protected margins this festive season by not getting into a “price war” after the GST cuts. Is that because you’re a freshly listed company or is it going to be the norm going forward?

We always believe in quality of sales and quality of growth, because that is sustainable. If you go only for volume but don’t look at the margins or the quality, it gets very difficult to sustain. So that has been our policy. Now that we are listed, shareholders also have some expectations from us in terms of margins and guidance. And we are a responsible organisation: We want to move forward and we want to leverage our technology, the strength of our new products, the R&D strength of the group. We want to launch new powertrains, new products. The Pune plant (which began production in October) means that production is much more automated.

