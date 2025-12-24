Songs-to-remember-music-that-hit-the-right-notes

You’re So Vain by Carly Simon (1972)

It’s a funny story about how I came to know about the song. A close friend played it when we were in a car, saying she wanted to dedicate it to me. I was excited. First couple of lines in, and I thought pretty great about myself. It was very short-lived as a few seconds later came the line, “You’re so vain. You probably think this song is about you.”

I thought that the song is one of those that grabs you from the first line itself: Sharp, witty, and dripping with just the right amount of attitude. The beats are great, those that can instantly make you tap your toes, if not get up and dance. Released almost four decades ago, the song is high up on my playlist and has made me check out and enjoy more songs by Simon like ‘You Belong To Me’or ‘Nobody Does It Better’.

-Samidha Jain

Walk of the bride (Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame) by Agam

Growing up in a sleepy city in South India, it was usual to wake up to MS Subbulakshmi’s ‘Sri Venkateswara Suprabhatham’ playing on the neighbours’ transistor tuned to AIR. No wedding in the Hyderabad of the 1990s was complete without Dr M Balamuralikrishna’s rendition of ‘Sitha kalyanam’ describing the celestial event of Rama and Sitha’s wedding.

Agam’s version gives a modern twist to this Thiyagaraja composition in raga Kurinji and I re-discovered it at a friend’s wedding in Kanpur. It sounded modern and yet like the celebrations of the ’90s. This one has the right mix of Carnatic and metal.

