We're investing heavily to position India as a destination on global music circuits: BookMyShow's Anil Makhija

India’s concert scene this year has already witnessed global stars like Coldplay, Cigarettes After Sex and Ed Sheeran enthral audiences. Adding to the list was Lollapalooza India’s third edition, which brought first-time performances by Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Aurora, Louis Tomlinson, and more, and drew close to 40,000 attendees over two days in Mumbai. On Tuesday, BookMyShow announced rapper Travis Scott’s India debut in Delhi this October.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the world’s biggest artistes actively looking at India as a key stop on their global tours. We’re now hearing directly from our global partners that artistes are eager to perform in India, recognising not just the massive opportunity but also the depth of true fandom that exists here,” says Anil Makhija, COO, Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow.

According to EY, in 2023, India's live events market was valued at Rs 88 billion and is projected to reach Rs 143 billion by 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6 percent. Music events form a significant portion of this ecosystem, with concert numbers expected to soar from 8,000 in 2018 to over 16,700 by 2025.

In conversation with Forbes India, Makhija talks about the challenges of organising high-quality productions of large scale, building infrastructure in India, and more. Edited excerpts:

Q. How do you ensure these large-scale music shows meet international standards while catering to diverse audiences?





Hosting these events requires significant investments and meticulous financial planning across various areas to ensure a high-quality experience. We are committed to two key goals: First, bringing world-class live entertainment to India and cementing the country’s place on the global live entertainment map; second, delivering an experience that matches international standards, right here at home.

This approach is reflected in our expenditure, which extends beyond venue, talent, production and licensing. We go the extra mile to ensure our events are more than just about music; they’re about crafting unforgettable moments by enhancing peripheral offerings, including on-ground engagements, F&B and hospitality, merchandise, parking and seamless ingress management.

Q. Are you observing a growing trend of international artistes showing interest in touring India? What are the factors contributing to this trend?

I can proudly say that our credibility and brand trust has been instrumental in introducing India to global artistes who are keen on including the country as part of their global tours. Bringing them to India was a challenge in the past, and we have been working towards solving this, while elevating the live entertainment ecosystem over the past few years.





There is a stark difference between the live music scene in India in the last 5-7 years vis-a-vis today. While we have a few challenges, including dedicated infrastructure, repeat market possibilities and a more developed cultural alignment, the good news is that these are all well on the way to get resolved.

We have demonstrated that India is a potent, commercially viable market with an incredible and massive fan base for artistes across various genres of entertainment and music. We have shown that we have got what it takes to deliver quality experiences that India has grown to expect in line with global experiences and are willing to pay a premium for a similar experience back home. We are very confident that it will only get better from here on for all involved.

Q. What are the challenges of managing the scale and complexity of events such as Lollapalooza?





Organising a festival of Lollapalooza India’s scale is a monumental task, requiring meticulous planning and seamless execution across multiple fronts. With four massive stages, 35-plus artists and tens of thousands of fans, every element must come together flawlessly.

One of the biggest challenges is logistics and infrastructure; of transforming an urban space into a world-class festival venue, while ensuring smooth entry, exit and internal movement for attendees. From staging, sound and lighting to water stations, security and medical facilities, every detail must be optimised for comfort and safety. Artiste management and scheduling also require precision. With a diverse lineup, coordinating international and domestic artiste logistics, travel, hospitality and performance requirements is a massive undertaking.

Weather unpredictability, crowd management and ensuring a seamless tech-enabled experience, from ticketing to cashless transactions, further add to the challenges. Additionally, sustainability and environmental responsibility are at the heart of our planning. Implementing green initiatives, minimising waste and ensuring eco-conscious festival operations add another layer of complexity.

Q. What drives the majority of your revenues: Ticket sales or brand partnerships?





While ticketing remains a primary revenue stream, BookMyShow Live has also expanded its focus to peripheral experiences such as food and beverage options, merchandise and other bespoke elements. These also work together to create a holistic and immersive experience for attendees.

Q. What are the key infrastructure challenges India must address to further expand its concert economy?





We are investing significantly in infrastructure to establish India as a fixed destination on global tour routes of international artists. A prime example of this is our work at Mahalaxmi Racecourse [in Mumbai], where we collaborate with authorities to make the space consumer-friendly and ready-to-use. We are working with authorities to streamline this process, aiming to upgrade the racecourse into a plug-and-play venue of world-class standards.

In Bengaluru, we have made similar strides, hosting large-scale events at venues such as Embassy International Riding School, NICE Grounds, Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru and others. We collaborate with landowners to repurpose unused spaces into vibrant event locations.

Q. How is BookMyShow leveraging innovation and R&D to address these infrastructural challenges?





We’ve made substantial investments in infrastructure. An example of this is India’s first all-black-steel VerTech stage, designed with a loading capacity of 50 tonnes, compared to the typical 15-tonne capacity of most Indian live event stages. This upgrade is crucial for A-list international artistes who require advanced set-ups for high-energy performances.

Globally, stadia are commonly used as concert venues. Despite India boasting numerous state-of-the-art cricket and football stadia, their use beyond sporting events has remained underutilised. We are collaborating with sports associations to change this, and optimise stadium usage for large-scale entertainment with minimal disruptions to their primary purpose. This includes ground planning and advanced turf protection methods. A standout example is Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India, where we preserved cricket pitches by deploying specialised pitch and turf protectors.

Q. How has the concert economy evolved in India over the last couple of years? What does the future look like?





Live entertainment in India is undergoing a seismic shift, fuelled by a confluence of factors. The rise of music tourism and the experience economy has redefined how fans engage with artistes; it's no longer just about attending a concert but immersing in a larger-than-life spectacle. This, coupled with the decentralisation of live entertainment, is driving International and Indian artistes to explore newer cities beyond the traditional metros.

With increasing disposable incomes, audiences are actively seeking premium, high-quality experiences, a trend that was evident in the response to Coldplay’s shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Ed Sheeran’s multi-city return and Lollapalooza India 2025. Brands, too, are recognising the unmatched impact of live entertainment.