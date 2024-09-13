Behind Lollapalooza India's 2025 stellar lineup—from Green Day and Shawn Mendes to Glass Animals and Hanumankind

T

he 2025 Lollapalooza India lineup is nothing short of spectacular, showcasing a stellar roster of artists like Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, Hanumankind, and many more. Set to return for its third edition in Mumbai on March 8 and 9, 2025, the festival is being celebrated by fans as the “ultimate bucket-list lineup”.“Curating this lineup is a year-long labour of love, requiring us to juggle global touring schedules, discover fresh talent and align artist names with the Indian audience's preferences,” says Owen Roncon, chief of business, Live Events, BookMyShow in an exclusive conversation with Forbes India. “We’ve explored Indian consumer affinities through individual artist acts and band performances, gauged audience appetite, researched and matched potential artist names with the Indian consumer palate and appetite and streaming popularity and developed a deep understanding of what live entertainment means to our market.” Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture more than 30 years later. In India, BookMyShow Live—the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow—is spearheading Lollapalooza India, as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition, along with global producers Farrell and C3 Presents. Bringing together a festival of this scale hasn’t been easy. BookMyShow’s team has been focussing on making strategic inroads with the right people to bring top international artists to India and cultivate stronger relationships with Indian artists, since it forayed into live entertainment in 2017. “It hasn't been easy. There were challenges to overcome in the category and preconceived notions we had to address. Setting standards at par with global events has been key in convincing artists to include India in their touring schedules,” explains Roncon. The festival—still six months away—has sold out its pre-sale tickets and two-day general admission tickets, already. Roncon adds, “The response has been fantastic, with Early Bird tickets—GA and Lolla Comfort—selling out in just 7 hours, followed by ticket sales flying through the roof for the festival. The newly introduced Lolla Comfort by RuPay category has been a hit and is already completely sold out.”