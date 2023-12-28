From Ankur Tewari to Diljit Dosanjh: 2023 Showstoppers, music edition

Ankur Tewari

Arijit Singh

Anirudh Ravichander

Armaan Malik

Diljit Dosanjh

Khesari Lal Yadav

Jonita Gandhi

King

Pritam

Sai-Piyush

Savera, OAFF

Shilpa Rao

Srushti Tawade

Shreya Ghoshal

Sunidhi Chauhan

Top performers of 2023 who turned heads, made headlines.In August 2023, singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari released a music album called Akela on Apple Music. Tewari wrote and recorded this indie album during the pandemic to help cope with the sense of isolation he was grappling with at the time. Best known for his work in the 2019 blockbuster, Tewari has been closely collaborating with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in shows and films likeand. He is also developing their music label, Tiger Baby Records.Arijit Singh took the top spot as the most streamed artiste on Spotify Wrapped 2023 in the country for the fourth consecutive year. Some of his most streamed songs of the year included Heeriye, Chaleya, and Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, among others. Singh also bagged an award for Best Playback Singer (Male) for Kesariya fromat the Filmfare Awards. According to IMDb, the king of playback worked in 13 movies in 2023, including, andThere was no turning back for Anirudh Ravichander after he shot to fame in 2011 with his debut song Why This Kolaveri Di, which became an internet sensation. With, the 33-year-old music composer officially made his debut in Bollywood. The music director, who has been a household name in Tamil cinema, recently also composed music for Leo, a film starring Vijay. Ravichander made it to the top three of the most streamed artistes of the year in the country on Spotify Wrapped.Singer-composer Armaan Malik released his first-ever English single titled Control in 2023 and also the official video of his second album, Only Just Begun, which presents a blend of Indian and Western music. The 28-year-old is known for his songs like ‘Besabriyaan’ (), ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’ (), ‘Naina’ (), and more. In the past, Malik has also collaborated with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in California. Dosanjh, who is known for Punjabi hip-hop/rap, pop, and R&B genres, also unveiled his 17th full-length album, Ghost. The 39-year-old wears multiple hats and was seen in the romantic-comedy period film Jodi. Besides this, he will be seen in Chamkila next, directed by Imtiaz Ali. This film features Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. He acts, dances, models, and sings—popular songs that rule the charts every month. At the recently wrapped up Chhath Puja festival, his devotional songs echoed from the lanes of Bihar and Awadh to the cabins of taxi drivers in Mumbai. This year, his songs ‘Pagale Bana Di Ram Ji’ (11 million views), ‘Nagin’ (27 million views), and ‘Khele Super Giants Lucknowwa’ (13 million views, and anthem for the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants) have cemented his status as a bankable singer.Jonita Gandhi’s playback singing journey began with the title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express in 2013, and this year, it has reached a new peak with’s ‘Faraatta’ (more than 16 million views on YouTube). Another popular song the 34-year-old singer gave was ‘What Jhumka’ (214 million views on YouTube) from. From AR Rahman to Meet Bros, Gandhi’s discography for 2023 includes various composers and songs.This year began with an excellent collaboration for King—he would sing with an artist he had grown up listening to and adoring. Nick Jonas had shown interest in recreating King’s biggest hit, ‘Maan Le Meri Jaan’. Since then, his graph for 2023 has only seen an upward trend. Shayad Woh Sune EP, several singles, and sold-out concerts have kept Arpan Kumar Chandel, aka King, busy. His latest album, New Life, featuring collaborations with Julia Michaels, Gucci Mane, and Nikhita Gandhi, is already climbing the charts.In the recently released Spotify Wrapped data, every fan of Modern Bollywood Music had Pritam as one of their Top Artistes of the Year. This year, his film albums ruled the charts with numbers such as the recreation of ‘Character Dheela’ for Kartik Aryan’s Shehzada and’s entire album for Luv Ranjan. He not only delivered a Karan-Johar-Genre-of-Music forbut also did the background score for the film. He brought Arijit Singh and Salman Khan together for—a feat nobody thought possible. His songs for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Shah Rukh Khan’sare also gaining momentum.Kedar Shinde’s film Baipan Bhari Deva is the biggest hit of the year for the Marathi film industry. Apart from the story and the star cast, there is one more reason behind the universal acceptance of the second-highest-grossing film of all time in Marathi—music by Saiprasad Nimbalkar and Piyush Kulkarni, better known as Sai-Piyush. The fusion of EDM with Marathi folk music for the title track is a breath of fresh air on the current Marathi music scene. The duo also gave music to Mohan Agashe and Suhas Joshi’s dramaand political thrillerand played a small part in making the trailer ofa success.Indie artistes OAFF and Savera came into the spotlight for their tracks from the film. The composer duo had their first performance on stage at the Vh1 Supersonic in early 2023. Both of them recently also collaborated with singer Arijit Singh on the song titled ‘Fanaa Kar Lo’ from the movieEvery fan of Indian film music has danced to at least one of Shilpa Rao’s songs this year. The prolific singer’s year began with the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan for Vishal-Shekhar. Then she shifted melodious gears for AR Rahman’s ‘Ruaa Ruaa’ forand Sachin-Jigar’s ‘Sanjha’ for. But she was back on top of the charts with ‘Chaleya’ and ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ for Anirudh Ravichander’salbum. The ‘Kaavaalaa’ song from Rajinikanth’s massy offering Jailer (again an Anirudh album) made Rao the viral voice of reels, shorts, posts, and tweets.This Mumbaikar writer and poet only dipped her toe in the hip-hop genre in 2021, and by 2023, she has become one of the rising stars on the Indian rapping horizon. Srushti Tawade’s performance in the music reality show MTV Hustle 2.0 garnered her a massive fan following from young hip-hop fans in the country. She delivered two of the biggest songs to come out of the show—‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun’ and ‘Chhota Don’ with more than 4.5 million streams on Spotify and more than 120 million views on YouTube. This year, she has delivered singles such as ‘Makeover’, ‘Dahi Shakkar’, ‘Breakfast Over Bae’, and ‘Rasiya’ as well as her first studio album, Breadcrumbs.Shreya Ghoshal can cover and nail any genre and still won’t break a sweat. 2023 is another year enchanted for the singer—be it, 12th Fail, or Animal and Sam Bahadur, she is everywhere singing her heart out, ruling the charts. Even her independent work offers genuine earworms and goes viral instantly. For example, her collaboration with Vishal Mishra for recreations of ‘Zihaal-e-Miskin’, Coke Studio appearance for Kaushik Guddu to create ‘Sunn Beliya’ or even singing ‘Tujh Pe Dil Haar Ke’ for Amaal Malik for the web series Sultan of Delhi.The versatility of Sunidhi Chauhan cannot be matched. Take 2023, for example. Amit Trivedi’s work for the OTT showbecame a class apart because of Chauhan’s vocals behind ‘Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka’, ‘Babuji Bhole’, and ‘Nahin Ji Nahin’. She matched the magic of singers of the bygone era without losing herself in it. Then there is the foot-tapping number ‘Show Me the Thumka’ fromor the lounge number ‘Pari Hoon Main’ from Thank You for Coming, in which she rolls with the GenZ taste. Her single ‘Tum Kehte Ho’ is slowly climbing the charts for two reasons: The music and the message of preserving mental health.