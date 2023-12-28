The Houthi militia: A calamitous drone-strike on the global economy

A file photo of Houthi militants' helicopter hovering over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship it seized in the Red Sea on November 20, 2023. Recently, an India-bound Gabon-flagged crude carrier, MV Sai Baba, with 25 Indians onboard, came under a drone attack in the Southern Red Sea. Hours before this attack, a Liberia-flagged chemical tanker MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indians onboard, was reported on fire after being hit by a rocket 'fired from Iran' according to the Pentagon. It was the first time the Pentagon has openly accused Iran of directly targeting ships since the start of Israel's war on the militant group Hamas, which Tehran backs. Indian Navy sent its guided-missile destroyers to assess the situation and provide assistance.
A file photo of armed Houthi fighters upon landing on a ship's deck it seized in the Red Sea in late November. The Iran-backed Houthi militia, who control much of Yemen, has disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on commercial vessels passing through the Bab-al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, claiming solidarity with Palestinians besieged by Israel in Gaza. Despite Houthi's claim, the targets have included ships not headed to or affiliated with Israel. The US announced a multinational maritime security initiative in the Red Sea in response to an attack on vessels by Houthis.