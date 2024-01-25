Lollapalooza India 2.0: Global and indie artistes, immersive experiences promise to make it bigger, better

In January 2023, 60,000 fans took over the Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai, as more than 40 artistes performed across two days for the first edition of Lollapalooza. The festival served as a melting pot of culture and musical genres, featuring everything from pop, rock, metal and punk rock to hip-hop, indie, electronic dance music (EDM) and techno, and featured international and homegrown artistes like Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Prateek Kuhad and Divine, among others. After its success, the global festival is back in Mumbai over the coming weekend for its second edition, which is expected to be even more electrifying.