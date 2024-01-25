Bookshelf wealth: An interior aesthetic that elevates your reading material

You might have thought that bookcases would disappear from our homes in the digital age. Yet they are more fashionable than ever. They even seem to be becoming a sign of affluence in their own right, as evidenced by the "bookshelf wealth" trend.
This expression refers to a trend in interior design that involves creating a sumptuous bookshelf that would make any lover of literature green with envy. This profusion of books must be curated and organized in such a way that it seems to follow a personal intuition, rather than yet another "trend" from social networks.