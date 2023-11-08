Top 10 best books to read: From Stephen Schwarzman's memoir to The Essential Business Storytelling Handbook





1. The Essential Business Storytelling Handbook

Authors: Adri Buckner, Anjana Menon, Marybeth Sandell

Price: Rs 599

Year of publication: 2021

Key takeaways

The book emphasises the importance of selecting the right social media platforms for brand promotion, targeting the appropriate audience and understanding where they are most active.

It highlights the need for brevity in content in the age of short attention spans.

The book underscores the value of consistency in storytelling. For example, the book discusses the Amul mascot's remarkable storytelling legacy.

The book suggests that attaching micro-stories to data points can enhance engagement.

It mentions the T Brand Studio of The New York Times as a prime example of leveraging paid content effectively.

The book also encourages amplifying the voices of women in storytelling.

Review

2. Beyond Possible

Author: Nirmal Puja

Price: Rs 650

Year of publication: 2020

Key takeaways

After a stint in the armed forces, Nirmal decided to pursue his love for mountaineering as a full-time endeavour. His vision was to push the boundaries of human capability, elevate the names of Nepalese climbers on the global stage, and ignite awareness regarding global warming.

He conquered all 14 of the world's highest peaks in six months and six days.

Raising the required capital to fund such an undertaking was a significant hurdle, but people supported him after noting his progress.

Nirmal underscores the importance of pursuing one's passions with unwavering dedication and cultivating a positive mindset.

Despite the inherent danger, he views mountaineering as a relentless pursuit of self-improvement.

He champions sustainable mountaineering and urges fellow mountaineers to raise awareness about global warming.

Review

3. Xiaomi: How a Startup Disrupted the Market and Created a Cult Following

Author: Jayadevan P.K.

Price: Rs 399

Year of publication: 2021

Key takeaways

Jayadevan’s visit to a buzzing Beijing in 2010 unveiled a landscape where giants like Alibaba and TikTok rapidly gained prominence. He aimed to uncover the blueprint that made these companies successful.

The author talks about the driving force behind Xiaomi- Lei Jun. Lei Jun is a self-professed geek, and his journey into the tech world was marked by a commitment to transparency by building in public. Xiaomi conceived as an internet company, maintains this ethos by involving fans in feature development. Initiatives like 'Orange Friday' underscore the company's commitment to customer satisfaction.

The Indian market witnessed a Xiaomi boom, marked by collaborations with Flipkart and a pioneering move into 4G technology. Tech luminary Hugo Barra, a respected figure in the Android community, facilitated the worldwide expansion.

Review

4. The Right Choice

Author: Shiv Shivakumar

Price: Rs 399

Year of publication: 2021

Key takeaways

He highlights how less than 5 percent of graduates from prestigious institutions like IIM (Indian Institutes of Management) ultimately become CEOs. This underscores the notion that a degree from a renowned institute does not guarantee a coveted spot.

The author urges individuals to proactively steer their professional journey rather than waiting until they are pushed to the brink of unhappiness.

The concept of pursuing a second MBA is explored, with the author delving into the motivations behind this decision, such as immigration or addressing stagnation in one's current job.

The book introduces the concept of sabbaticals, a practice initially rooted in academia but increasingly embraced in the corporate world.

The author advises against becoming pigeonholed in a specific industry. Instead, the book emphasises the primacy of individual capabilities over industry expertise.

Review

5. Pandemonium

Author: Tamal Bandyopadhyay

Price: Rs 499

Year of publication: 2020

Key takeaways

The book addresses various facets of the crisis, including non-performing assets (NPAs), regulatory oversights, governance, and the impact of fraud on bankers.

Tamal delves into the challenges public sector banks (PSBs) face, such as political interference and perverse incentives.

Tamal's book underscores the need for transparency, proper funding, and a level playing field between state-owned and private enterprises.

It highlights the importance of aligning government and central bank actions to address banking challenges.

Review

6. The Victory Project

Authors: Anupam Gupta, Saurabh Mukherjea

Price: Rs 599

Year of publication: 2020

Key takeaways

The book consolidates key concepts from several influential books like Outliers, The Power of Habit, Deep Work, Focus, and Thinking Fast & Slow, just to name a few.

It explores success formulas, like combining generalisation (Range) and specialisation (10,000-hour rule) to create your unique 'T.'

This book also has interviews from the likes of Harsh Mariwala and Mark Mobius.

The book focuses on three key parts: Solution, Behaviour, and Application.

Simplifying, reducing clutter, and collaboration are key themes. Simplification seems easy, but it involves intricate work. Reducing clutter by detoxing social media and news apps can bring you peace and productivity. Collaboration boosts creativity and confidence.

Review

7. In the Plex

Author: Steven Levy

Price: Rs 699

Year of publication: 2011

Key takeaways

Levy's book covers Google's origins, economic strategies, cultural development, data centres, expansion into new areas, ethical challenges, and involvement with the government.

The book covers Google's unique workplace culture, including the 20% rule, which allows employees to dedicate time to creative pursuits.

Google's data centres, management practices, and hiring processes are also covered.

The book delves into Google's expansion and development of products like Gmail.

It emphasises Google's mission to make information accessible to all, leading to its shift to a cloud-based environment.

Review

8. The Economics of Small Things

Author: Dr Sudipta Sarangi

Price: Rs 299

Year of publication: 2020

Key takeaways

Sarangi talks about the Cobra effect. In British India, officials encountered too many cobras and asked natives to bring killed cobras and take home the money. People started rearing cobras at home, killed them and asked for money. The same thing happened in Vietnam with rats.

Sarangi also talks about how people choose to bargain for free dhaniya from poor sabziwaala but do not bargain in malls. He explains that in malls, there is an established convention, and rules limit people. On the other hand, Sabziwaala exists in the informal sector, where there are simply no rules to follow.

He discusses game theory and makes mention of the game of chicken and how widely relevant it is to today’s world. Reputation is more important than life. He uses this example in the political arena and mentions how politicians don't want to appear weak, so they will also push the country into a war.

Review

9. Making it Big

Author: Binod Chaudhary

Price: Rs 399

Year of publication: 2016

Key takeaways

Binod has his roots in a Marwari Rajasthani family. His ancestors moved from Rajasthan to Nepal about 40 years ago.

He highlights the role of luck in making it big as he says being at the right place at the right time with the right people is fundamental to massive success.

Binod jokes about earthquakes never leaving his destiny. While he was in Santiago, Chile, he witnessed the world's third-largest earthquake. He highlights how being so close to death changed his priorities and gave him plenty of time to retrospect.

The book offers insights into strategies that elevated Chaudhary's business to new heights.

Review

10. What it takes

Author: Stephen Schwarzman

Price: Rs 799

Year of publication: 2019

Key takeaways

Stephen talks of when he struggled to raise his first billion dollars in 1986 and recalls mailing 400 of his clients to get the money.

Stephen calls India an excellent market for Blackstone. However, he expresses apprehension about the overall slowing economy and rising inflation and highlights that the banking system is going through a crisis.

Schwarzman candidly admits to errors, such as selling a mortgage securities unit to Larry Fink in 1994, which later became BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager.

He emphasises the importance of going big and making informed decisions.

Review

