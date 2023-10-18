To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Bahrisons at 70: Delhi's iconic bookstore is expanding its business footprint

Bahrisons Booksellers, Delhi's iconic bookstore in Khan Market, is a family-run business. Started by refugee Bajraj Bahri Malhotra in newly post-Independent India in 1953, it is now being run by his son and second generation family member, Anuj Bahri Malhotra. He is expanding the business out of its home in Delhi, taking it to locations like Chandigarh and Kolkata, apart from reviving the publishing arm, Tara, and literary agency Red Ink
Published: Oct 18, 2023

