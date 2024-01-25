Two-thirds of Gen Z like to get their news via video content

Watching videos is nothing short of addictive for the younger generations. Seventy percent of 13-17 year-olds prefer getting the majority of their news from videos. And their main interests include music, food, TV series and films stand out.
When it comes to keeping up to date with the news, Generation Z doesn't have the same habits as older generations. The latest study by Morning Consult* shows that almost 63% of Generation Z use social networks at least once a week to stay informed. By contrast, only 27% turn to television and 30% to cable channels.