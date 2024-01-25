Two-thirds of Gen Z like to get their news via video content





Watching videos is nothing short of addictive for the younger generations. Seventy percent of 13-17 year-olds prefer getting the majority of their news from videos. And their main interests include music, food, TV series and films stand out.



When it comes to keeping up to date with the news, Generation Z doesn't have the same habits as older generations. The latest study by Morning Consult* shows that almost 63% of Generation Z use social networks at least once a week to stay informed. By contrast, only 27% turn to television and 30% to cable channels.





Generation Z's top areas of interest

This new generation is gradually abandoning traditional formats in favor of more interactive, visually engaging platforms. Of all the different formats available online, videos are the most appealing to this younger generation. According to survey results, almost 65% of Generation Z prefer to use videos to deepen their knowledge of a particular subject. This appetite for video content is even more pronounced among 13-17 year-olds (70%) than among 18-26 year-olds (63%). On average, 45% of Americans surveyed prefer video, compared with 35% who prefer reading an article.In fact, members of Gen Z are more inclined to watch podcasts with videos, and several media outlets are picking up on this trend. The report points out that 'explainer videos' are no longer as on-trend as a distinct type of news item as previously, news publishers should continue to invest in and experiment with video.In contrast with older generations, Generation Z tends to focus more attention on lifestyle and entertainment news, with topics like politics and economics relegated to the back burner.Music is the most popular subject among 13-26 year-olds, with 71% saying they are interested in news from this field. Food-related news appeals to 69% of Gen Zers. News about TV shows and movies is still a top priority for 63% of young people.As Generation Z ages, certain topic categories will become increasingly appealing to them. For example, while 45% of the youngest members of this generation are interested in health and well-being, this proportion rises to 60% among the oldest members of Generation Z. The report, however, indicates that their interest in information related to finance and politics is likely to remain low.*Surveys conducted from October 16 to 19, 2023, among a representative sample of 2,207 US adults, and from October 16 to 28, 2023, among a representative sample of 1,002 members of Generation Z aged 13 to 26.