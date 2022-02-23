Generation Z prefers to get their news from social networks and the internet, according to a new American study.

Image: Sergey Causelove / Shutterstock



It's pretty obvious that Gen Z doesn't source news in the same way as older generations. Traditional media are being abandoned in favor of social networks, much to the despair of industry professionals. But that doesn't mean that they're turning their backs on news altogether, according to a new American study.



Media publishers often report that members of Generation Z—young people born between 1997 and 2010—are losing interest in newspapers and television news. So much so that some worry that they are losing interest in the news. But that's not the case, as a recent study by the News Media Alliance points out.





Young people in search of media that reflects them

