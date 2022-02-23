Fundraising and M&As are important skill sets that a CFO should have: Dhiresh Bansal, CFO, Meesho

Last November in Bengaluru, the interviewer and the interviewee were taking a leap of faith. In fact, it was a first for both. Vidit Aatrey was sniffing for something extra in his next chief financial officer (CFO). The founder and chief executive officer of internet commerce platform Meesho, which had raised a staggering $570 million (around ₹4,227 crore) in its series F round in September, explained the requirement of his venture, which was then valued at $4.9 billion. As a company gets closer to milestones such as an IPO, he explained, a lot more competencies and capabilities become crucial in a CFO, which otherwise can be skipped during the early stage of growth.



Aatrey outlined his checklist. The potential candidate must be somebody with an in-depth public market experience around fundraise. The contender must also be a master in merger and acquisitions (M&A). And last, the suitor must have a deep understanding of the tech businesses. All three qualities were indispensable. “Look at the US… all late-stage tech firms have CFOs from investment banking background,” he said.





