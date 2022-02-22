CFOs have visibility into every other function in the company, so I always think to myself, move away from the numbers and see what’s driving the results: Tyler Sloat, CFO, Freshworks



Tyler Sloat recalls being business-oriented as far back as fifth grade, growing up in Hawaii, when he struck up a deal to sell some fancy marbles that his brother’s friend would bring back from trips to Mexico, a couple of times a year.



But what really put him on a career track that would eventually see him become a CFO was a job, almost fresh out of college, at a firm called Coopers & Lybrand—which later merged with Price Waterhouse to give birth to PwC—in what was called their computer assurance services group, which had to do with internal controls audit.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)