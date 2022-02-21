Vibhor Gupta, CFO, Chalo

Image: Neha Mithbawkar for Forbes India



“Five percent here, 10 percent there… how is it going to make an impact?” As an investment banker who started his career with Bank of America in 2005, Vibhor Gupta was baffled with the strong arguments dished out by proponents of cost-cutting. The counter argument, too, carried punch. Sucking out cost can save pennies, but can’t push growth. It can definitely help survive, but kill all chances of flourishing. The IIT-Bombay grad and IIM-Calcutta alum, on the contrary, swears by the power of invisible. “Something which is unseen can be easily overlooked,” says the 39-year-old chief financial officer (CFO) at Chalo, alluding to a kind of cost which is mostly, and conveniently, skipped: Opportunity cost.



Back in July 2020, when Gupta joined Bharat-focussed mobility startup Chalo, the country was still in the midst of the first wave of the crippling pandemic. To make matters worse for the new joinee, who had spent almost a decade at UBS before taking a plunge into the startup world, the travel and mobility industry found itself badly battered. Around 2,000 buses under Chalo’s operations were off the road, which meant almost zero revenue. The startup had raised $15 million in February 2019, and the immediate task for Gupta was to raise more money.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)