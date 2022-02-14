

From top left: Ramanpreet Sohl, Manohar Singh Charan, Aneesha Menon, Arpit Chug, Anita Kishore and Tyler Sloat; From bottom left: Vibhor Gupta, Priya Sharma, Dhiresh Bansal, Sweta Gupta, Ankuur Sharma and Deena Jacob



Rafael Nadal was two sets down. His fierce Russian rival, Daniil Medvedev, had three break-point opportunities in the middle of the third set of an intensely gripping Australian Open final on the penultimate day of the first month of the year. The prospects for the Spaniard looked bleak. His past performance in similar pressure-cooker situations—since 2007, Nadal hadn’t won a best-of-five sets match from two sets behind—meant that the chances of the champion winning his 21st Grand Slam were less than slim. Everybody knew the inevitable outcome.



Back in India, in Bengaluru, Anita Kishore didn’t want to jump the gun. The 34-year-old maths teacher, deep in her heart knew it’s not over till it’s over. “AI (artificial intelligence) predicted a 96 percent probability of Nadal losing,” recalls Kishore, chief strategy officer at Byju’s. “But we know the outcome. Don’t we?” laughs the die-hard tennis fan. “Wasn’t he fantastic?”





