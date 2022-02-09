Rajan Bajaj, founder of freshly-minted unicorn Slice, is eyeing explosive growth

Image: Selvaprakash Lakshmanan for Forbes India

Stylists: Vaybhav Acharya And Geethanjali Manjunath; Hair & Make Up: Glossnglass;

Trouser: Rare Rabbit; Production: Ovez Bakshi (Studio O Productions)



Rajan Bajaj, 29

Founder, Slice



Rajan Bajaj starts the conversation by talking about the ‘luck’ factor. The IIT-Kharagpur alumnus started his entrepreneurial journey in 2015, and, over the next few years, his fledgling venture underwent a couple of pivots, and a few near-death experiences. The business, though, miraculously survived. And Bajaj’s trust with slice of luck continued.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)