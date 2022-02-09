Sowmay Jain, Samyak Jain, Co-founders, Instadapp



Sowmay Jain,

Samyak Jain, 24, 22

Co-founders, Instadapp



Samyak Jain, 22, a computer science student who hails from Rajasthan’s Kota district, dropped out of college in the second year to pursue his passion for building a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol. His elder brother, Sowmay, 24, who aspired to become a chartered accountant, did the same. The brothers were interested in the world of cryptocurrency and decided to delve into it.





(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)