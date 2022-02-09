  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Feb 9, 2022 03:40:54 PM IST
Updated: Feb 9, 2022 04:00:27 PM IST

Muslim Students Federation protests and shows support at Delhi University north campus over the hijab controversy in Karnataka on February 8, 2022 in New Delhi, India. Karnataka high court is hearing petitions filed by five female students of a Udupi-based government college, who, in December last year started coming for classes wearing hijab, prompting protests from their classmates. In their petition, the students have argued that wearing the headscarf is their fundamental right.
Image: Salman Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

