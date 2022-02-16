A CFO must know when to play coach and when to step into the field to play the game: Ankur Sharma CFO of Imagine Marketing

Image: Neha Mithbawkar for Forbes India



Can there be a connect between traditional CFOs and police officers in Hindi movies in the 90s? Ankur Sharma points out an uncanny similarity. In almost all films, says the group CFO of Imagine Marketing—the parent company of homegrown electronics brand boAt—the police would invariably arrive in the last frame, during the climax. “Their job was just to come and arrest. That’s it. The role was scripted,” says the 42-year-old, who started his career as an assistant manager with Reliance Mutual Fund in 2004.



Till a decade back, the police on the big screen were neither preventive nor proactive. “And this is exactly what the conventional CFOs used to do for decades,” avers Sharma, explaining his analogy. Auditing is more like a post-mortem that one does after every quarter or end of the fiscal. “That is not what CFOs are supposed to do anymore,” he says. The job goes beyond numbers, bookkeeping and controlling costs. “The role is not scripted. It is fluid, and keeps evolving,” he adds.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)