Vidur Gupta wants to prove that made-in-India gin can be the best too

Vidur Gupta, 29

Co-founder, Third Eye Distillery



After pursuing a master’s in economics and management from the University of St Andrew’s in Scotland, Vidur Gupta, 29, worked with a London-based FMCG company that exports to 40 countries. That stint helped him get exposure with export and import. On his return to India, he helped his mother scale her health food business single-handedly from a home kitchen to one that is now available pan-India. With this experience, he learnt the ropes of distribution—modern and general trade, kirana store distribution—and got a good understanding of the food and drinks market.



It was during this time, in 2018, that Gupta, along with his second cousin, Sakshi Saigal, 33, and her husband Rahul Mehra, 36, founded the Third Eye distillery.





(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)