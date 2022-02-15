Life is not a template and neither is mine. Like several who have worked as journalists, I am a generalist in my over two decade experience across print, global news wires and dotcom firms. But there has been one underlying theme in each phase; life gave me the chance to observe and tell a story -- from early days tracking a securities scam to terror attacks and some of India's most significant court trials. Besides writing, I have jumped fences to become an entrepreneur, as an investment advisor -- and also taught the finer aspects of business journalism to young minds. At Forbes India, I also keep an eye on some of its proprietary specials like the Rich list, GenNext and Celebrity lists. An alumnus of Xavier Institute of Communications and H.R College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, I have worked for organisations such as Agence France-Presse, Business Standard, The Financial Express and The Times of India prior to this.
Ria Mirchandani thinks the main competition is cash, and not other payment platforms
Image: Mexy Xavier
Styling: Juilee Borse And Nidhi Agrawal
Ria Mirchandani, 28
Product lead, WhatsApp Payments
The payments business in India is a tricky one to operate in. The lure of the vast and rapidly expanding market has seen Google Pay, Walmart-owned PhonePe, Alibaba-backed Paytm, Amazon Pay and Facebook’s WhatsApp Payments working to grab a share of the large pie.
However, since it is UPI-based (the banking system for transferring money on mobile payment apps), the earnings fee on each transaction is miniscule. Ask Paytm, which has been forced to move towards ecommerce and lending, to survive. A majority will need to accept the reality of huge cash burns to survive and grow in India. You mix all this and you get a challenging-but-exciting environment to be in. And that’s exactly what Ria Mirchandani thrives on, as she leads the WhatsApp Payment’s business in India—Meta Platforms’ (formerly Facebook) largest market.
(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)