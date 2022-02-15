Tilfi cofounders Aditi Chand, Udit Khanna and his brother Ujjwal

Image: Madhu Kapparath



Tilfi, a textile brand based in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, takes its name after a traditional weaving technique. Established in 2016, it takes forward the legacy of a five-decade-old handloom business started by the family of Aditi Chand, Udit Khanna and his brother Ujjwal.



“My family has been in the textile trade for as far back as our records date,” says Khanna, chief brand officer, Tilfi. In pre-Independence India, his family had a flourishing business in Amritsar of supplying textiles to North India and Pakistan. They lost their business, money and assets in the partition of 1947, following which the family moved to Srinagar and set up a retail clothing business. In the 1960s, the family yet again relocated to Varanasi in order to leave behind the volatility of Jammu & Kashmir.





