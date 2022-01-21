The number of people seeking work under MGNREGA increased by 43 percent to 133 million in FY 2021-22

There are high expectations from the Union Budget 2022-23 to be presented by Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. With the looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the lessons learnt from the past two years need to be taken into account. The most vulnerable sections of society have suffered the most and the rural economy is yet to recover, and a focus on health, nutrition and employment is needed. Forbes India analyses the impact of last year’s Budget, and expectations from the upcoming one, along these three parameters.

(This story appears in the 28 January, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)