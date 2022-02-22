True value unlocks when growth is sustainable and can fund itself in the long term: Sweta Gupta

Image: Madhu Kapparath



The credentials carried a lot of heft. And why not? A clutch of professional degrees from Ivy League universities, and a couple of brief stints at retail firms, garnished the impressive CV of the candidate who was cocksure about his being a prized catch. And if the past was anything to go by, he thought, the interview would last for only five minutes, and the salary negotiation would be the only thing to thrash out.



Twenty minutes into the gruelling session came the first shocker. “I don’t think you are fit for the role,” Sweta Gupta made a blunt assessment after an intensely probing question-and-answer session. The candidate looked stunned. The vaunted degrees, which he had flaunted as war trophies till then, turned out to be empty calories. “They definitely qualify you for the job. But you don’t have what it takes,” Gupta made her concluding remark, wishing him good luck for the future.





(This story appears in the 25 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)