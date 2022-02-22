Actyv.ai raises USD $5 million in pre-Series a round

Mumbai, February 17, 2022
: Actyv.ai, an AI-powered Enterprise SaaS platform with BNPL for B2B embedded, has raised USD $5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round from Dubai-based 1Digi Investment management firm, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Global CEO, Actyv.ai.
The Bangalore-based startup was founded in April 2019 by Raghunath Subramanian, Raghu Venkat and Ramkumar Thirumurthi. Actyv.ai offers a platform for enterprises with the Buy Now Pay Later(BNPL) feature for B2B (business-to-business) transactions. With these fresh funds, Actyv.ai plans to scale and expand globally.
“We have pioneered the B2B BNPL space in the closed loop ecosystem comprising Enterprises, SMBs and Financial Institutions. With AI as the first citizen, Actyv.ai platform enables quick and efficient onboarding, comprehensive health assessment & scoring of SMBs. As Category Creators we know there is a tremendous opportunity to bridge the gaps prevalent in the supply chain ecosystem globally," said Raghu.
Actyv.ai is an easy to adapt Enterprise SaaS low-code no-code platform. It is used by large enterprises (like Britannia, Nivea, Adani Wilmar and others) to transform their supply chains and to empower their partners with an intuitive platform and financial products. Actyv Score enables financial institutions like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and others to provide unsecured, low-interest, closed-loop credit (BNPL for B2B) for SMBs.
“Having created the platform which brings together the financial institutions and enterprises to help SMBs, we are confident that Actyv.ai has the potential to reach the under-served category and evolve as a game changer in the B2B space,” Raghu added.
Actyv.ai solves complex business and real-life problems for enterprises by leveraging existing IT systems (using the low-code no-code workbench of Actyv.ai) and SMBs to access working capital instantly while providing banks with qualified SMB data on a platter to extend innovative B2B BNPL credit programmes.
"Keeping these in mind, our immediate focus now will be to onboard globally, top-tier talent across R&D, Product Management & Engineering, Sales & Marketing/Business Development and Corporate Development across India (Multi-location), Singapore, London, Dubai and Eastern Europe," Raghu Said.
Actyv.ai counts Raghunath Subramanian (Raghu) as co-founder and CEO. Prior to joining Actyv.ai, Raghu was Chairman India for NYSE listed UiPath.https://actyv.ai/
