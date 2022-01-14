Products like ‘buy now, pay later’ have moved to the online commerce space

Image: Shailesh Andrade / Reuters



The last decade has been driven by the internet, technological innovation and the rise of smartphones. This has facilitated the rise of real-time communication and, in turn, the world has been transformed into one mega marketplace, with billions of consumers interacting with businesses all the time.



The last few years have also witnessed the blossoming of new-age technologies that have not only transformed our daily lives, but also changed the way we go about doing business transactions. Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) have fuelled the adoption of fintech offerings. Banking and the way we do financial transactions have undergone a sea of change with the rise of digital payments, UPI (unified payments interface) becoming ubiquitous, and more and more consumers opting for accessing digital banking facilities.





Impetus for digital banking

Supporting Individuals, MSMEs

BNPL and other offerings

Road ahead

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.