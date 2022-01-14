  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo Of The Day: Score!

Photo Of The Day: Score!

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 14, 2022 12:50:42 PM IST
Updated: Jan 14, 2022 01:01:04 PM IST

India's Rishabh Pant (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 13, 2022.
Image: Marco Longari / AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Fintech innovation has laid the foundation for branchless banking: BharatPe's Suhail Sameer