In a time when there is a need to juggle design choices that are equally aesthetic and responsible, Royale Touche aims to inspire with laminate design ideas rooted in nature and sustainability. Royale Touche continues to create contemporary interiors with collections featuring the rich textures, tones, and beauty of the natural world implemented with ecological innovation.

Royale Touche has more than 900 designs and over 200 textures, a distinction of choices you cannot find anywhere else. Available in thicknesses of 1.00mm and 1.25mm, laminate sheets are a blend of sophistication and durability, making them perfect for wardrobe design, cabinetry, or any modular system for daily use.

Royale Touche High Definition (HD) laminates are among the latest fresco laminates that stand out for their clarity and realism. These gloss, and anti-scratch laminates are fabricated with ultra definition that easily mimics the design and detailing of wood, stone and organic textures. Royale Touche has even introduced a first-of-its-kind technology in India - ultra high-definition digital designs printed on the world’s first Palis 2250 machine. German in origin, this advanced printing system allows for extraordinary 1200 DPI (dots per inch) precision prints, and utilizes Blue Wool Light Fastness Grade 6 inks to provide exceptional clarity and depth and resistance to fading.

Nature Inspired in Design

Every Royale Touche laminate honors the beauty of our natural world. The woodgrain laminates reflect the warmth of timber with naturally beautiful styles inspired by teak, oak, and walnut. These laminates feature realistic wood-like textures and have an antibacterial surface treatment that makes them suitable for wardrobes, wall panels, and furniture fronts. The surface is UV and fade-resistant - the natural charm of the wood will look great for years.

The earthy tones and organic patterns can create richness and character in bedrooms and living spaces, all while invoking the calmness of the woods.

