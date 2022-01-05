As physical and digital touchpoints converge, the retail landscape is seeing the emergence of customers who are highly aware, willing to experiment and prefer a direct engagement with brands

Image: Manjunath Kiran/ AFP



The ecommerce industry in India has seen rapid growth, fuelled by a high rate of digital adoption, aspirational consumers, and maturity of the auxiliary ecosystem such as logistics, packaging, payments etc, leading to faster penetration beyond the metros to Tier II and III towns.



The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated these trends, with a significant proportion of consumers shifting spends to the online channel and sticking to this decision, even as physical stores opened up. This is reflected in Deloitte’s State of the Consumer Tracker for November 2021 with online emerging as the intended purchase channel for 50 percent of Indian consumers in key categories such as electronics, personal care and apparel.





(This story appears in the 14 January, 2022 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)