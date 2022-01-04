The somewhat soft inflation numbers in the third quarter of 2021 are likely to be transitory

Image: Balaji Srinivasan/ Shutterstock



The Indian economy has rebounded sharply in 2021-2022 from the depths it found itself in last year. Unless there is a massive third wave of Covid-19 riding on the Omicron variant, it seems poised to expand by at least 9.5 percent. There was a certain inevitability to this sharpness of the rebound. Simple arithmetic would suggest that when income levels go back to normal after a sharp contraction, growth rates are likely to look quite spectacular. Add to this the fact that the contraction was driven by forced curtailment of economic activity (most importantly, the activity of purchase and consumption) to contain the spread of the virus, and you get a situation where pent-up consumption needs to unfurl as the economy reopens, giving growth a pop.



However, to see the recovery either as purely a mathematical chimera or merely the release of pent-up demand is misleading. A number of things have happened during the two years of Covid-19. Both the digital economy and platform-based delivery services have seen significant expansion. Due to the compulsion of going digital as containment measures restricted mobility, fintech and edtech, for instance, saw a step-jump.





