India's exports are growing steadily. Can it fuel a much needed revival of the economy?

Over the last three months, Indian exporters have benefited from a resurgence of demand in the West

Image: Shutterstock



At textile company Indo Count, the surge in demand has led to it shipping record numbers of beddings to clients across the western world. As demand for textiles remains strong, vice chairman Mohit Jain puts this down to the rise of the ‘homebody’ economy where people staying home are spending more on making their surroundings comfortable.



According to Jain, the initial cyclical spurt in demand on account of restocking and pent-up demand is over. He sees this round as more sustainable. India now has a 50 percent market share in the US market in the home textile space—60 percent for bed linen and 44 percent for towels. “Plants are running to a higher capacity and there are more economies of scale,” he says. “The key here is demand.” The company’s profits have quadrupled to ₹251 crore in the year ended March 2021 and its market cap is up two-and-a-half times to ₹5,000 crore.





