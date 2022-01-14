Image: Getty Images
I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.
—David Bowie
English singer-songwriter
For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.
—TS Eliot
British poet
Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.
—Seneca
Roman philosopher
It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.
—William Shakespeare
English playwright
You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.
—Martin Luther King
American civil rights activist
Listen. I wish I could tell you it gets better. But, it doesn’t get better. You get better.
—Joan Rivers
American comedian
The most important thing to remember is this: To be ready at any moment to give up what you are for what you might become.
—WEB Du Bois
American-Ghanaian sociologist
Strength shows not only the ability to persist, but the ability to start over.
—F Scott Fitzgerald
American novelist
It always seems impossible until it’s done.
—Nelson Mandela
South African political leader
The best way to predict the future is to create it.
—Abraham Lincoln
American politician
Life’s not about expecting, hoping and wishing, it’s about doing, being and becoming.
—Mike Dooley
American author
The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.
—JP Morgan
American banker
The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.
—Socrates
Greek philosopher
