I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.

—David Bowie

English singer-songwriter



For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.

—TS Eliot

British poet



Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.

—Seneca

Roman philosopher



It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.

—William Shakespeare

English playwright



You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.

—Martin Luther King

American civil rights activist



Listen. I wish I could tell you it gets better. But, it doesn’t get better. You get better.

—Joan Rivers

American comedian



The most important thing to remember is this: To be ready at any moment to give up what you are for what you might become.

—WEB Du Bois

American-Ghanaian sociologist



Strength shows not only the ability to persist, but the ability to start over.

—F Scott Fitzgerald

American novelist



It always seems impossible until it’s done.

—Nelson Mandela

South African political leader



The best way to predict the future is to create it.

—Abraham Lincoln

American politician



Life’s not about expecting, hoping and wishing, it’s about doing, being and becoming.

—Mike Dooley

American author



The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.

—JP Morgan

American banker



The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.

—Socrates

Greek philosopher







