From Coldplay to Trevor Noah, global stars eye India but demand fine-tuning

With Coldplay and Ed Sheeran among the superstars who have played to packed-out crowds in India recently, there is increasing talk that the world's most populous nation could soon become a mainstay of the global touring schedule.

However, a lack of world-class venues to host big-name events has left fans wanting, with complaints ranging from filthy conditions, poor security and technical problems among the issues causing headaches for organisers.

Booming demand from young affluent Indians looking to splurge on new entertainment experiences are drawing international acts as well as hugely popular homegrown stars.

Big-name stars have in the past overlooked the country, given the historically low spending power of its consumers.

But while per capita income remains low at $2,500, investment bankers Goldman Sachs estimate that the number of Indians with annual earnings of more than $10,000 has jumped from 24 million in 2015 to 60 million in 2023.