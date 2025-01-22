When a deaf woman attended the Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Priya Mohan was unsure if she would enjoy the experience and do justice to the expensive tickets that she had luckily got. But thanks to a wireless vest with several points of vibration with which one can feel the music as a 3D surround sound experience, she loved every minute of her first ever concert outing
Since Satya Mohan, 20, learnt about British rock band Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai, he was trying hard to score the coveted tickets for himself and his deaf parents: Mohan, a bank employee and Priya, a teacher for deaf children, both deaf since birth.
Satya knew that Coldplay’s concerts, unlike most others, have a dedicated area for people with disabilities. He also knew that there would be sign language interpreters in that zone, translating Chris Martin’s words for the deaf. “I wanted them to feel the vibe and energy of the concert. I knew it would be an experience of a lifetime for them because concerts are just not about sounds, but also visuals and that unmatched energy,” says the Navi Mumbai-based psychology and anthropology student.
But Priya and Mohan weren’t convinced. “I thought what would I do at a concert?” says the 45-year-old who has never attended a music show in her life. She was, however, trying to get a ticket for her son who had failed to score one on the official booking platform.
Two days before the concert, though, Priya wanted to go too. The many Instagram reels on her timeline, especially the one with sign language interpreters, made her change her mind. By then, tickets were only available in black and for as much as Rs2 lakh and above. But one of her relatives gifted hers to Priya.
It was her first concert ever. “Given the challenges I face as a deaf person, I have never done anything that involves large crowds,” she says. So, when she entered the venue, she was stunned to see a sea of people spread across the huge DY Patil Stadium.
Someone from the event’s team escorted Priya, Satya and her friend to the accessible zone, where the trio stood. There were chairs for the blind and designated spots for wheelchairs as well. Priya was then given a wireless vest specially designed for the deaf. These jackets are equipped with several points of vibration that translate different musical elements into corresponding sensations on the body. The vibrations from violins resonate in the ribcage and horns vibrate in the shoulders. By wearing these vests, concertgoers can feel the music as a 3D surround sound experience. The wearers can also control the frequency of the vibrations.
Also read: 'NH7 Weekender looks forward to breaking new ground with new sponsor—The House of McDowell's Soda'
“I was both nervous and anxious about attending the concert, as it was my first time, and I wasn’t sure if I would enjoy the performance that people were going crazy about and do justice to the tickets I had luckily gotten,” says Priya. “But my son was very excited. Also, it was his 20th birthday and I wanted to share his special day with him.”
Priya loved every minute of it—the colourful, twinkling wristbands, the awe-inspiring light projections, the moment when thousands of cellphones’ torch lights were lit, the energy of the people and the amazing vibe and that pulsating energy. “It was for the very first time I danced and that too with my son and that was very special,” she says. There were a few surprised onlookers, though, staring at Priya and wondering what a deaf person was doing at a concert. But she didn’t care. “I was having so much fun. I loved the song Yellow. It’s about love, which I think has the power to change lives,” she adds.
An overjoyed Priya shared her experience with all her deaf friends and is grateful to Coldplay for making their concerts inclusive. “I never thought a day would come when deaf people could go to concerts. Now I know I can and would like to go for another one if it has sign interpreters and the special vest.”