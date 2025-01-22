When a deaf woman attended the Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Since Satya Mohan, 20, learnt about British rock band Coldplay’s concerts in Mumbai, he was trying hard to score the coveted tickets for himself and his deaf parents: Mohan, a bank employee and Priya, a teacher for deaf children, both deaf since birth.

Satya knew that Coldplay’s concerts, unlike most others, have a dedicated area for people with disabilities. He also knew that there would be sign language interpreters in that zone, translating Chris Martin’s words for the deaf. “I wanted them to feel the vibe and energy of the concert. I knew it would be an experience of a lifetime for them because concerts are just not about sounds, but also visuals and that unmatched energy,” says the Navi Mumbai-based psychology and anthropology student.

But Priya and Mohan weren’t convinced. “I thought what would I do at a concert?” says the 45-year-old who has never attended a music show in her life. She was, however, trying to get a ticket for her son who had failed to score one on the official booking platform.

Two days before the concert, though, Priya wanted to go too. The many Instagram reels on her timeline, especially the one with sign language interpreters, made her change her mind. By then, tickets were only available in black and for as much as Rs2 lakh and above. But one of her relatives gifted hers to Priya.

It was her first concert ever. “Given the challenges I face as a deaf person, I have never done anything that involves large crowds,” she says. So, when she entered the venue, she was stunned to see a sea of people spread across the huge DY Patil Stadium.