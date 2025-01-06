Big Stepper: How Sooraj Cherukat aka Hanumankind set the world ablaze

Hanumankind, aka Sooraj Cherukat, hadn’t released a song in over a year. The pressure was building—not just for him, but for his entire team. Yet, true to his nature, Cherukat wasn’t willing to rush anything. “There’s a standard that only I set for myself, and it is as high as it goes,” he says, embodying the relentless drive that defines his work. “I like to push myself creatively.”

After a long hiatus, Cherukat and his producer Kalmi (Nikhil Kalimireddy) were ready to release something fresh and boundary-pushing—‘Big Dawgs’.

However, the original concept for the music video leaned toward the predictable—flashy cars and roaring bikes. Director Bijoy Shetty wasn’t convinced. “He was coming back after a long time, and we couldn’t let it be another cliché,” says Shetty. The vision had to be more unique, more impactful—something that matched the song’s bold energy.

While travelling in a rickshaw and listening to the track, Shetty had a moment of serendipity. A couple of bikes zoomed past, and the rhythm of the song synced perfectly with the roar of their engines. “It clicked instantly,” Shetty recalls.

Enter Maut Ka Kuan (Well of Death)—a velodrome where high-risk car and bike stunts are performed. Inspired by the raw, high-octane energy, Shetty knew this was the direction for the video—something thrilling, unconventional and truly unforgettable.

In order to make the video stand out, he says, “We needed Sooraj to stand in the car. I told him, you can’t just be a rapper here—you have to become one of them.” Within a week of Shetty pitching the idea, Cherukat was filming in the Maut Ka Kuan of a travelling circus in Ponnani, Kerala. The stunt was gruelling—the singer would throw up after every take. But he did not stop. “We got this, bro, let’s go!” he’d say, wiping his face and jumping right back in.

After everything that went into creating the song and its music video, ‘Big Dawgs’ released on July 9 and became an overnight success.

The song made an impressive debut at No. 57 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and soared to No. 9 on the Billboard Global 200 within a month of its release. It broke through on global Spotify charts as well, peaking at #7 on the Spotify Global Top 50.

On Spotify, Cherukat saw an over 900 percent increase in followers week on week, in the weeks following the song release. In the two months after ‘Big Dawgs’ came out, he also saw a listenership growth of over 3,500 percent on Spotify (globally). This includes streams not only coming from ‘Big Dawgs’, but also his earlier catalogue. With over 400 million streams on Spotify and 182 million views on the official music video on YouTube, the track has achieved remarkable success.

It was on the third or fourth day of the release that Cherukat, Kalmi and their team realised that this was different compared to the rest of the music. “It was an eye-opening experience,” he says.

Yet, when asked about the song’s success, Cherukat responds with a hint of nonchalance, “Big Dawgs happened, because me and my boys—Kalmi (producer) and Bijoy (director)—decided to make some music and create something that inspired us. We all got together and made a song, and everything that followed was out of our control, but I’m glad that it all happened the way it did.”

What was different this time around? The process, he says, remained the same. “We approach each piece of work with the intent to push ourselves in every aspect—visually or sonically. There are no restrictions, it’s about moving with whatever feels right,” explains the 32-year-old. In terms of his creative process, he tries to stick to a routine. “I do whatever it takes to keep me around words—I watch a lot of art, listen to music across all genres, read a little and write as well,” says Cherukat.

Several factors contributed to ‘Big Dawgs’ becoming what some would call a ‘global anthem’. Apart from the striking visuals, “The lyrics also stand out, as Sooraj cleverly references and honours several hip-hop legends who influenced his passion for the genre during his formative years. Additionally, the song’s energetic vibe, paired with a nod to the screw and chop music style—a distinctive Houston influence—helped spark curiosity and broadened its appeal,” says Sumedhas Rajgopal, label head, Independent Artist Collective, Universal Music Group, India. The song has been on the charts in countries ranging from Latvia, Austria, Ukraine and Germany to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Beyond ‘Big Dawgs’

Born in central Kerala’s Malappuram district, Cherukat’s father was an oil company executive based in Houston, Texas. Hence, he spent his teens in the US, listening to artistes like Three 6 Mafia, Project Pat and Bun B. The influence of this southern hip-hop style is evident in his music, even now. He attended Houston Community College, but returned to India to do a degree in business administration in Coimbatore.

Before becoming Hanumankind, Cherukat was doing multiple jobs, all while trying to figure out his true career path. “I worked in corporate situations—Goldman Sachs for a bit, and marketing jobs, among others,” he recalls with a smile, adding that he can’t quite picture himself in a corporate suit anymore. Through it all, music was always something that he was inclined towards, but nothing serious. “It was a way for me to release, and express myself.”

While juggling his corporate job, he would perform at open mic nights every other week at a venue called The Humming Tree in Bengaluru. The most challenging part, though, for him, like most indie artistes, “was getting your music heard. It is a ruthless and unforgiving industry”, he reveals. Unless, you are a known artiste, “there isn’t too much money in it, and it can be very minimally rewarding. But you have to keep sight of the bigger picture, and learn how to manoeuvre around the challenges.” Cherukat would take up odd jobs to earn money while he focussed on making music—perseverance, he says, makes a difference.

In December 2019, when he debuted his EP Kalari at the NH7 Weekender, Pune, everything changed. “Until then, it was always something I would do on the side, just for fun. But when I performed at the [NH7] Weekender, I felt that I think I can do this,” he recounts. Since his debut, Cherukat was extremely popular in the Bengaluru indie scene. Some of his hit songs before ‘Big Dawgs’ included the likes of ‘Damson’, ‘Super Mario’, ‘Ayyayyo’, ‘The Last Dance’, ‘Skyline’, and ‘Genghis’.

“A combination of influences from south India to Texas have shaped his sound, cadence, accent and flow. As a result, he appeals to audiences in both India as well as across the world. He was already touted as a hugely talented artiste and performer before ‘Big Dawgs’ broke through, and had been touring India prior to this as well,” says Padmanabhan NS, head of Artist & Label Partnerships, Spotify India.

What sets Cherukat apart is his ability to seamlessly weave his personal life experiences and global travels into compelling narratives that resonate with audiences. Rajgopal says, “His work not only reflects his deep passion for storytelling but also pride in his heritage and culture. Sooraj, alongside his team, has a remarkable ability to blend these elements into a unique and powerful delivery that stands out in the creative landscape. It’s always exciting to see the innovative concepts and ideas he presents, and the depth of research and thoughtfulness that underpins each project is a testament to his dedication to his craft.”

Comin’ Up Next

Cherukat is one of the most promising artistes in the Indian music industry. “Sooraj has consistently earned admiration from fellow rappers and creators for his unique approach and the intrigue he brings to his music,” adds Rajgopal. With the success of ‘Big Dawgs’, Cherukat now finds himself on a much larger stage, with top-tier artistes from the global hip-hop scene, especially from the US, reaching out to collaborate. The most recent collaboration is the ‘Big Dawgs’ remix featuring global icon A$AP Rocky. He is also part of the lineup at Coachella in 2025, and has recently released a new song for Netflix’s Squid Game Season 2.

Now, with the success that ‘Big Dawgs’ has seen, “sometimes” the pressure does get overwhelming for Cherukat and his team. He admits, “You pay attention to the noise of the world, and it can be interesting. But I think it’s more of an internal thing of me just being satisfied with what I’m doing.”

Since ‘Big Dawgs’ released, Hanumankind’s fan-following has suddenly skyrocketed—within a month of the song’s release, his Instagram following increased by 1791.89 percent—from 74,000 followers on release day, the rapper now has close to 1.4 million. While it is important to pay attention to what fans want, he strongly feels, “You can’t lose sight of why you started this. I enjoy making the kind of music that I do, and if I don’t agree with it, then what’s the point of other people liking it? So, it’s important to find that middle ground.”

Cherukat is open to experimenting with all kinds of genres—”there’s no defined boundaries. But people should expect a lot more music from me,” he says. “I want to make sure that I leave no stone unturned, and I’m able to reach a place where I feel satisfied, with my work.”