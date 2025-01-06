How India Eats: Non-veg thali rises twice as fast as veg in December

Once again, raging prices of key ingredients like tomato, potato and vegetable oil have kept thali costs on the boil in December. Adding to the already elevated price is the cost of broiler chicken, which further increased the non-vegetarian thali costs in the last month of 2024.

The average cost of a home-cooked non-vegetarian thali spiked 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) in December to Rs 63.3, based on an analysis by Crisil. This compares to Rs 56.4 per thali in December 2023. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the non-vegetarian thali jumped 3 percent from Rs 61.5 in November.