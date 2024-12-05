How India Eats: Tomato, potato once again amp up thali prices in Nov

Rising prices of tomato and potato continued to drive food costs higher in November. In addition to vegetables, an increase in the prices of pulses also contributed to the overall costs of food plates/thali.

The average price of a home-cooked vegetarian thali increased 7 percent to Rs 32.7 in November, shows a Crisil analysis. This compares to Rs 30.5 in the same month last year. The price of a vegetarian thali declined 2 percent, however, from Rs 33.3 in October. The vegetarian thali prices rose due to an increase in the prices of tomato and potato, which collectively account for 26 percent of the thali cost.

The prices of tomato jumped 35 percent year-on-year to Rs 53 per kg in November, compared to Rs 40 per kg. Tomato prices declined by 17 percent month-on-month in November with fresh supplies from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat in October. However, further price decline was arrested due to lower arrivals in November.